Marion County school bus flips leaving four children hospitalized

Four children were taken to the hospital after a bus flipped on Maricamp Road.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four children were taken to the hospital after a school bus flipped onto its side in Marion County.

FHP troopers say the bus was traveling west on Maricamp Road near SE 55th Place when the vehicle in front of the bus came to a sudden stop.

The bus driver attempted to avoid crashing into them by driving into a grassy area.

The sudden turn caused the bus to overturn on its left side.

18 students were on the bus at the time, but no major injuries were reported.

