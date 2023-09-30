Marion County school bus flips leaving four children hospitalized

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four children were taken to the hospital after a school bus flipped onto its side in Marion County.

FHP troopers say the bus was traveling west on Maricamp Road near SE 55th Place when the vehicle in front of the bus came to a sudden stop.

The bus driver attempted to avoid crashing into them by driving into a grassy area.

The sudden turn caused the bus to overturn on its left side.

18 students were on the bus at the time, but no major injuries were reported.

TRENDING: ‘They’re my family’: Ocala restaurant holds fundraiser for employee affected by house fire

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.