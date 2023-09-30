Waldo hosts inaugural homecoming festival

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Waldo is hosting its inaugural homecoming festival this weekend.

The opening day of the three-day event was on Friday and included vendors, food and a live DJ in the evening.

Organizers looked back at the city’s history and discussed its future.

Alachua County and Waldo leaders came out to show their support for the event.

“I love that it’s a small town where people take care of each other and look out for each other,” Waldo City Council Member Shannon Boal said. “I love that there’s a feeling of community that you know people and you know their parents, and their grandparents, and their grandchildren, and their children.”

Day two’s festivities kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning with a parade and a comedy and musical performance showcase. There will also be an after-party Saturday night.

The festivities will wrap up on Sunday with the “Boomie’s Hoop Tournament.”

