ACPS are looking for input on rezoning maps

School board officials will be getting residents’ feedback on rezoning maps.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials released updated rezoning maps and they’re asking for residents’ help to iron out some wrinkles.

School officials uploaded interactive rezoning maps to the ACPS website.

Those bold black lines show the current school zones and the new zones are color-coded.

School board officials will be getting residents' feedback on the rezoning starting October 2nd.

Click HERE to view the rezoning maps.

Click HERE to see the full list of upcoming meetings.

