Columbia County launches new Animal Enforcement Department

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s new Animal Enforcement Department is launched on October 1st.

County officials say the goal of the department is to enforce rules on animal control.

They also say the department won’t have overlap with other animal control operations in Lake City.

Any animals picked up by department officials will be kept at Lake City Humane Society.

Workers at the humane society expressed concerns that the department would create even more issues with overcrowding at the shelter.

