Columbia County launches new Animal Enforcement Department

A new Animal Enforcement Department in Columbia County was launched to enforce animal control rules.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s new Animal Enforcement Department is launched on October 1st.

County officials say the goal of the department is to enforce rules on animal control.

They also say the department won’t have overlap with other animal control operations in Lake City.

Any animals picked up by department officials will be kept at Lake City Humane Society.

Workers at the humane society expressed concerns that the department would create even more issues with overcrowding at the shelter.

TRENDING: Pop culture collectors gathered in Gainesville for what is called the ‘Gatorville Collectorfest’

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours

Latest News

FHP have found a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on the side of...
Hit-and-run on highway 441 leaves man dead
FHP have found a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on the side of...
Hit-and-run on highway 441 leaves man dead
A new Animal Enforcement Department in Columbia County was launched to enforce animal control...
Columbia County launches new Animal Enforcement Department
The Gators defeated South Carolina winning 3-1
The Florida volleyball earns a 3-1 road win over South Carolina