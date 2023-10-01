Florida falls to Kentucky losing 33-14

LEXINGTON, KY - Florida football team had a tough loss to Kentucky on the road, losing 33-14. The No. 23 Florida Gators were coming off their third straight win, beating Charlotte 22-7 at The Swamp last week. The Gators haven’t won a road game since beating Texas A&M in 2022. Florida has dropped three straight on the road since.

The game got off to a rocky start, Montrell Johnson Jr. converted a third-and-fifteen but then was brought back due to a holding. Florida punted.

The Wildcats turned to running back Ray Davis, who rushed five times for 60 yards, which then included a 81-yard drive that resulted in a field goal.

Davis dominated the day from start to finish. He rushed for a career-high 280 yards and three touchdowns. Florida’s defense could not stop Kentucky’s physical offensive line and run game.

The Gators let the game slip away from them early. Mertz threw an interception, penalties gave the Wildcats the ball back after a 4th down, and miss tackles let Kentucky’s offense roll right over Florida. The Wildcats led 23-0 with 8:54 left before halftime. Kentucky owned a 244-44 advantage in total yards at the time.

Florida managed to put points on the before halftime, Mertz’s threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hansen. It was all thanks to receiver Caleb Douglas, who made two big plays including a 34-yard reception, bringing the Gators to the 1-yard line. However, after the long reception, Douglas came off the field with an injury. Napier said the injury is significant.

Davis then scored another touchdown in the second half giving Kentucky a 30-7 lead. Florida managed to get one more touchdown with a 44-yard reception to receiver Ricky Pearsall, making the game 30-14. The Gators tried to come back but just couldn’t get there.

Head Coach Billy Napier is now 1-7 outside the Swamp and is very disappointed in the outcome of the game.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.