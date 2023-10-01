The Florida volleyball earns a 3-1 road win over South Carolina

The Gators improve to 11-2 on the year and 3-1 in SEC play
The Gators defeated South Carolina winning 3-1
By Taylor Burr
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The No. 4 Florida volleyball team defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks in four sets, winning 3-1.

The Gators won the first set 25-19, then followed with another 25-19 victory in the second. The Gamecocks answered with a 25-23 win in the third, but UF clinched the match with a score of 25-20 in the final set.

The Gators’ offense attack was led by Kennedy Martin, who had 15 kills, followed by AC Fitzpatrick and Sofia Victoria, who each at 13.

As a team, UF made 13 blocks in the match. Anna Dixon tallied a team-high seven blocks, followed by six from Nnedi Okammor. The Gators also registered seven aces. Kennedy Muff and Trinity Adams both got two.

Florida will continue SEC play on Oct. 6, when Florida hosts No. 24 Auburn.

