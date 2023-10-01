Gainesville woman celebrates 106 years of life with family

Gainesville's Martha Harris turned 106 years old this month and her family gathered Saturday for a day of fun.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville woman has just as many great-great-grandchildren as she has years under her belt.

Gainesville’s Martha Harris turned 106 years old this month and her family gathered Saturday for a day of fun. The partygoers had a cookout with drinks, a DJ and games for the kids.

Five generations were represented at the gathering, from Harris to all the way to her 106 great-great-grandchildren.

“She’s blessed and highly favored,” said Harris’ great-granddaughter Danyell Pugh. “With a lot of wisdom and knowledge. She remembers her past memories. The stories she’d tell... it’s just mind-blowing. We love it.”

Along with Harris’ special day, the family wore shirts to honor the life of Bruce Wilson, a relative who passed 12 years ago and would have celebrated his birthday in September.

