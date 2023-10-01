GPD have found the car driven in a hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers say they’ve found the car driven by the person who hit and killed a pedestrian near Butler Plaza.
Officers are in possession of the car but the suspect isn’t in jail yet.
But they say they do know who was involved in the hit-and-run.
Officers say the investigation started on September 15th when someone walking down Clark Butler Boulevard was hit and killed by the person driving the vehicle.
