GPD have found the car driven in a hit-and-run

Officers are in possession of the car involved in a hit-and-run near Butler Plaza.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers say they’ve found the car driven by the person who hit and killed a pedestrian near Butler Plaza.

Officers are in possession of the car but the suspect isn’t in jail yet.

But they say they do know who was involved in the hit-and-run.

Officers say the investigation started on September 15th when someone walking down Clark Butler Boulevard was hit and killed by the person driving the vehicle.

