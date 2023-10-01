Hit-and-run on highway 441 leaves man dead

FHP have found a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on the side of Highway 441.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man walking down Highway 441 was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the morning of October 1st.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they found the car involved in the crash that killed a 26-year-old man from Citrus County.

The hit-and-run happened around 3:30 a.m.

They say the driver hit the man, then drove south towards Marion County, where the car was found.

Troopers also say they’ve identified a person of interest.

