Hit-and-run on highway 441 leaves man dead
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man walking down Highway 441 was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the morning of October 1st.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they found the car involved in the crash that killed a 26-year-old man from Citrus County.
The hit-and-run happened around 3:30 a.m.
They say the driver hit the man, then drove south towards Marion County, where the car was found.
Troopers also say they’ve identified a person of interest.
