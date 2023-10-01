New head law enforcement officer of Alachua County took an oath

Deputies and department officials of Alachua County gathered to swear in Sheriff Emery Gainey at Santa Fe’s Fine Art’s Hall.
By Mistie Webb
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies and department officials of Alachua County gathered to swear in Sheriff Emery Gainey at Santa Fe’s Fine Art’s Hall.

Gainey is ready to take on this new chapter.

“Today marks a new beginning, a new chapter at the Alachua County Sheriffs Office,” shared Gainey, “and I am honored to join you on this journey.”

Gainey, a Santa Fe Alum, said he was proud to be sworn in at a place that felt like home.

He was initially appointed to lead the Alachua county sheriffs office by Governor Ron DeSantis to replace Clovis Watson.

Related:

In addition to his many years of work in law enforcement and government administration, Gainey was previously appointed as Marion County’s Sheriff in 2016.

The sheriff has filed as a republican to run and attempt to keep his seat next year.

