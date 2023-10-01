Ocala fashion show celebrates breast cancer survivors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization in Ocala kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with music, dance, and lots of outfit changes.

12 fearless women participated in the Celebration of Survivors Fashion Show Sunday afternoon.

It was hosted by All About You Angels, an organization which supports women diagnosed with breast cancer. They supply wigs, bras, and other equipment to help patients who underwent surgery.

Each of the models represents a month in next year’s calendar, which guests took home after the show.

“I thought I was going to be nervous at first, but once you get out there and feel the energy of the crowd it was really great,” said participant Pam Plumlee.

Candy Hill went on stage alongside someone special. She battled stage four breast cancer at the same time her grandson was diagnosed with leukemia.

“The experience was a blast, especially having my grandson with me,” said Hill. “It made it even more special. He really is my hero.”

Organizers wanted to make survivors feel comfortable in their skin again.

“I thought what other way to make people feel good about themselves was to put them up on a stage in front of people to have them clapping and cheering for them and having them feel like ‘you know what it is about me and I’m beautiful again,’” said All About You Angels founder Lori Timmreck.

Timmreck said the women’s personalities changed once they got off stage.

“They’re a wreck coming up, but when they come down they’re a whole new person,” said Timmreck. “It’s like their perspective in life has changed and they feel beautiful again and they want to help the next person.”

The money raised from the event will help past and current patients. After the show, around 15 baskets were raffled off to raise additional funds for the organization.

“This helps the organization to gain that money to be able to donate back to the community when they need to,” said participant Wendy Carrizzo.

The group was awarded a10-thousand dollar grant by the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. They provided gift cards to 40 women fighting breast cancer in order to help them with other expenses, like gas and groceries.

Timmreck told TV20 more gift cards are available at their shop, located on 4901 E. Silver Springs Blvd #505.

