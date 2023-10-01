Ocala Home Show wraps up at World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A home show in Ocala caught the attention of hundreds of Marion County residents Sunday.

The annual Ocala Home and Garden Show was held in Expo Center 2 of the World Equestrian Center this weekend. Admission was free.

Booths were set up across the expo center and showcased a wide range of home improvement businesses.

One Ocala resident said he wanted to see what was in store for homeowners this year.

“We had come last year and it’s definitely grown in scale and size from last year. I think maybe that’s indicative of the growth of Ocala,” said Drew Joanides.

There were also some larger-scale items for people to check out, including boats and RVs.

