Pop culture collectors gathered in Gainesville for what is called the ‘Gatorville Collectorfest’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Comic and toy fans gathered for the second annual year of Gatorville Collectorfest and there were toys, comics, pops and more.

Other than the toys, comics, pops and more, the convention is known for bringing people who share the same passion together.

“You make a lot of friends because a lot of the same vendors go to the same ones,” shared John Fears, a youtuber. “So, looking for deals, always having fun, hanging out with friends is the best part.”

Fears has been attending the promoters’ events for years to vlog.

“Sometimes they’re big and sometimes they’re little but all of them are always a blast and what motivated me to go is my passion for being in nerd heaven,” shared Fears, “and I thought, oh it’ll be good content for my YouTube channel.”

Organizers say the event has grown within the last year with around 40 vendors showing up Sunday.

This isn’t the only toy show in Florida, promoter Jeff Davis started them five years ago in Tampa and has since spread across the sunshine state.

“I went to a Comicon and there wasn’t any old toys to buy, so I didn’t think there were any toy shows,” shared Jeff Davis, event promoter. “Then I created a toy show and about 500 people showed up to the first one and I was blown away.”

Davis shared that it started off as a fun thing for him to do and turned into a fulltime passion.

On top of Gatorville Collectorfest, there are about 20 shows a year.

