Woman charged after driving for miles with husband on hood, prosecutors say

A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument...
A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument and traveling for several miles with her husband still on the hood of the car.(Source: Pexels)
By Pat Pratt and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A Missouri woman is charged with felony assault after allegedly driving away from an argument and traveling for several miles with her husband still on the hood of the car.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged 38-year-old Stephanie Boyd with first-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest by fleeing. The court set bond at $100,000 cash only, and she is to have no contact with the victim if released, KMOV reports.

In a news release, prosecutors said a Berkley Police investigation showed Boyd and her husband got into an argument Saturday at their home in Vinita Park. She then allegedly got in the car to leave and drove off with her husband on the hood.

The investigation showed Boyd drove toward Page Avenue and onto Interstate 170, which she traveled on for 4.6 miles before exiting onto Airport Road. During the drive, she passed through a construction zone and drove recklessly with her spouse on the hood, police said.

An officer saw the vehicle pass him near the intersection of Airport Road and Whitewater Drive and attempted a traffic stop. Police said Boyd did not pull over for another half-mile.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours

Latest News

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) pressured by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during...
Florida falls to Kentucky losing 33-14
Officers are in possession of the car involved in a hit-and-run near Butler Plaza.
GPD have found the car driven in a hit-and-run
School board officials will be getting residents’ feedback on rezoning maps.
ACPS are looking for input on rezoning maps