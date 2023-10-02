Alachua County parents, teachers raise concerns about proposed school zones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents of Alachua County Public School students shared their thoughts on newly proposed school zoning maps at workshops on Monday. The district is holding a series of community input sessions beginning this week for all parents to comment on the proposal.

Input sessions to go over the 2024-2025 school re-zoning maps will be held ahead of the final vote to approve the maps on Dec. 5. The new proposed maps are based on this year’s student enrollment numbers.

Some parents and teachers voiced concerns about the plan during a session Monday afternoon at the SWAG Family Resource Center in Gainesville. Teachers at Hidden Oak Elementary say they don’t want to lose the foundation they’ve built with their students.

“I have a son that has disabilities and we need to lower our behavioral problems in the classroom,” said Haley Courts, a teacher at Hidden Oak Elementary. “When you have a lot of students together who are underserved and not getting the mental help that they need due to economic reasons, your behaviors are going to go up.”

District officials say the re-zoning is necessary because some schools, like Hidden Oak, are overpopulated while others are underpopulated.

“We got all these community input sessions, we want to hear more from the public and almost certainly the current maps will change to reflect what we’re hearing on the road before our final vote in December,” said Jackie Johnson, the communications director for the school district.

The school board’s upcoming meetings and community input sessions are as follows:

October 2 at 1 p.m.: Rezoning Community Input Session at the SWAG Family Resource Center, 807 SW 65 Terrace, Gainesville

October 2 at 5:30 p.m.: Rezoning Community Input Session at Kanapaha Middle School (Cafeteria), 5005 SW 75th Street, Gainesville

October 5 at 5:30 p.m.: Rezoning Community Input Session at Newberry High School (Auditorium), 400 SW 258 Street, Newberry

October 10 at 5:30 p.m.: Rezoning Community Input Session at Gainesville High School (Auditorium), 1900 NW 13 Street, Gainesville

October 12 at 5:30 p.m.: Rezoning Community Input Session at Santa Fe High School (Auditorium), 16213 NW U.S. 441, Alachua

October 17 at 6 p.m.: First reading of proposed zones at regular Board meeting at the District Office Boardroom, 620 E. University Avenue

November 14 at 6 p.m.: Public hearing on rezoning at School Board meetingat the District Office Boardroom, 620 E. University Avenue

December 5 at 6 p.m.: Regular Board meeting (including second reading/vote on revised attendance zones) at the District Office Boardroom, 620 E. University Avenue

For maps and additional details on the district’s rezoning plan click here.

