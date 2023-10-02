Animal Enforcement now in service in Columbia County

County officials say the goal of the service is to help create better responsiveness to issues involving animals
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After much back-and-forth over who would have jurisdiction, Columbia County’s new Animal Enforcement department is officially in service as of Sunday.

County officials say the goal of the service is to help create better responsiveness to issues involving animals.

“It’s a public safety service,” said county manager, David Kraus. “We provide enforcement of the laws concerning animals. So vicious dogs, aggressive dogs, nuisance animals.”

Kraus said responsiveness was something residents had complained about in the past.

“We wanted to make sure that people got a responsive answer if they were calling animal enforcement,” said Kraus about the department. “We’re still working with the Humane Society. They actually do the animal-care portion. We bring in the animals and they take care of the animals.”

Some Humane Society workers expressed concerns that this could worsen the overcrowding issue they are already facing.

“That is a problem that we kind of foresee,” said shelter operations director, Ashley Gerondale, “the influx of animals because we’re open to the community. Samaritans, if they find an animal, they bring them here so we take them.

“We’re a little worried about this and they just took over yesterday so this is all coming to fruition,” continued Gerondale. “We’re just going to work together and keep an eye straight and narrow on our mission and why we’re here.”

Despite that, Gerondale did say she still believes it will be a net positive.

“They are going to educate the community,” said Gerondale, “do more education while they’re out there collecting these animals.”

Kraus said the department will be limited to dogs and cats, and issues with larger animals will still go through the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are strictly based on what the law states,” said Kraus. “A lot of the other stuff that animal control used to do is still being done by the Humane Society. We just enforce the law.”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was initially going to take on this department, but eventually declined.

A CCSO representative said Sheriff Mark Hunter did not believe it was best for the agency to take it on at this time.

Leaders with animal enforcement say the best way to help the animals is to adopt from the Humane Society to help create space.

