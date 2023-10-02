Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also are scheduled to attend.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden also had celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act, which he said paved the way for the ADA.

“Every American, especially those with disabilities, is worthy of dignity and our respect and should have access to every opportunity available in our country,” he said in the statement.

According to the Department of Labor, the ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas including employment, transportation, public accommodations and access to government services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19
Landowners across much of North Central Florida are eligible for financial and technical...
Money for conservation projects offered to NCFL landowners
Biden gives remarks in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks on Americans with Disabilities Act
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials say around 2:50 p.m. a shooting occurred at 710 N.W....
One man shot at a weekend event near Newberry