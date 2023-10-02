Crash in Union County kills a Lake City man and seriously injures another man

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Union County kills a 38-year-old man and seriously injures a 20-year-old man.

The 20-year-old man was traveling west on State Road 23 just after 3 p.m. Sunday. The 38-year-old man was traveling east on State Road 238. The 20-year-old crossed the center line and collided with the 38-year-old’s car.

The 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

TRENDING: Former GPD Chief Toney Jones retires

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are investigating the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

One Class at a Time: Deanna Fleming
One Class at a Time: Deanna Fleming
Deanna Fleming is a 3rd grade teacher at Caring and Sharing Learning School
One Class at a Time: Deanna Fleming
On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, we’ll show you some exercises that are focused...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Functional training focused on the upper body
On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, we’ll show you some exercises that are focused...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Functional training focused on the upper body