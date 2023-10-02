Crash in Union County kills a Lake City man and seriously injures another man

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Union County kills a 38-year-old man and seriously injures a 20-year-old man.

The 20-year-old man was traveling west on State Road 23 just after 3 p.m. Sunday. The 38-year-old man was traveling east on State Road 238. The 20-year-old crossed the center line and collided with the 38-year-old’s car.

The 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are investigating the crash.

