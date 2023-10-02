Florida’s Attorney General warns about the drug Tianeptine

Attorney General Ashley Moody recently filed an emergency rule to ban the drug Tianeptine, also known as ‘gas station heroin’.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is encouraging people with substance abuse issues to access resources to fight opioid addiction.

This comes as she recently filed an emergency rule to ban the drug Tianeptine, also known as ‘gas station heroin’.

It is commonly sold as a dietary supplement but can mimic the effects of opioids. The drug is already banned in several other states, but until recently it was available in Florida convenience stores, gas stations, and online. Moody says there are many treatment resources available to Floridians suffering from drug addiction.

“It mimics the effects of opioids. It can cause really intense addictions. It has even caused deaths, nationwide,” said Ashley Moody, R- Attorney General.

The emergency rule banning Tianeptine in Florida is temporary. Moody says she’ll work with lawmakers during the 2024 legislative session to permanently ban the drug.

