Former GPD Chief Toney Jones retires

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former GPD Chief Tony Jones has officially hung up his hat

His retirement is official as of October 1st.

His most recent job was as Chief Operating Officer for the city.

He also held an oversight role in GPD’s Juvenile Justice and Community Support Programs department.

He joined GPD 48 years ago, in 1975, as a police officer.

In 1987, he co-founded the Reichert House, a Gainesville program for at-risk children that closed its doors in May.

