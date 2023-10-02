Gainesville Health and Fitness: Functional training focused on the upper body

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Functional exercise often mimics movements you’d make in daily life like swinging a baseball bat or carrying groceries.

On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, we’ll show you some exercises that are focused on the upper body.

RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga poses demonstration

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.