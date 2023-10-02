Grizzly bear kills 2 people at Banff National Park, officials say

Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a...
Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a grizzly bear attack on Friday, Sept. 29.(Fardadmokhtari / Flickr | Fardadmokhtari / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two people were killed after an encounter with a grizzly bear at a national park in Canada over the weekend, according to park officials.

On Friday, officials said Parks Canada Dispatch in Banff National Park received an alert from a GPS device that indicated a bear attack had taken place.

The alert location came from the Red Deer River Valley, which is inside of Banff National Park.

Officials said a Wildlife Human Attack Response Team was mobilized. Members of the team are trained to respond to wildlife attacks.

The team traveled to the location by foot, as the weather conditions at the time did not allow for a helicopter to be used.

When the team arrived at the location around 1 a.m., they said they found two people dead.

The team also encountered a grizzly bear in the area that acted aggressively and had to be euthanized by the team to ensure public safety.

“This is a tragic incident, and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” park officials said in a statement.

The area was closed off until further notice as a safety precaution.

Park officials said Banff National Park is home to grizzly and black bears.

For information about bear safety, visit the Parks Canada website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
GRU customers file petition for writ of quo warranto to block the governor's appointments on...
Residents petition court to block Gov. DeSantis’ GRU picks
An activist group has filed another lawsuit to keep Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) in the...
Residents petition court to block Gov. DeSantis’ GRU picks
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth
The proposed flood zone maps for the Santa Fe River basin that were updated earlier this year...
Another Flood Zone Map Overhaul