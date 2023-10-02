Idalia Relief Fund applications open for hurricane survivors

Idalia Relief Fund raises money for United Way and Catholic Charities(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Alexus Goings
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thanks to the generosity of TV20 viewers our Idalia Relief Fund raised more than $34,000 for Hurricane Idalia survivors in North Central Florida.

The money was donated to the Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army and earmarked for people recovering from the hurricane.

People in need of assistance from Catholic Charities can fill out an application at CatholicCharitiesGainesville.org or call their hotline at 352-372-0294 and select option 2.

People in need of assistance from the Salvation Army can fill out an application at SalvationArmyGainesville.org or call 352-376-1743. Recipients must first receive a disaster declaration from FEMA.

