Man shot twice at a weekend motorcycle event near Newberry

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting at a motorcycle event near the city of Newberry on Saturday afternoon left one man hospitalized with serious injuries. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, however, witnesses are not forthcoming.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials say around 2:50 p.m. a shooting occurred at 710 N.W. C.R. 235. The victim was a 24-year-old man from Chiefland.

A family member of the victim tells TV20, the man was shot twice in the back. He suffered serious wounds to his internal organs and remains in the hospital as of Monday.

The victim and witnesses are not cooperating with detectives, officials say. The case remains under investigation.

