Money for conservation projects offered to NCFL landowners

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is focused on two specific geographic areas...
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is focused on two specific geographic areas known as the Forest to Gulf and Surface to Springs project areas.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Landowners across much of North Central Florida are eligible for financial and technical assistance from the federal government for conservation.

The Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) is working with the USDA National Resources Conservation Service to assist private landowners in conserving wildlife habitat, improving timber stands, and protecting watersheds.

Non-industrial forests, grazing lands, and some croplands are eligible in the “Surface to Springs” and “Forest to Gulf” areas. The region includes all of Levy and Citrus counties and parts of Marion, Alachua, Putnam, Bradford, Union, Columbia, Suwannee, and Lafayette counties.

The land management contracts focus on projects including prescribed burning, tree planting, brush management, well decommissioning, prescribed grazing, irrigation water management, nutrient management, cover crops, and pasture/hay planting.

TRENDING: UF/IFAS hosts Florida’s Peanut Butter Challenge

Applications are open through Nov. 17, 2023. Interested landowners in the Forest to Gulf and Surface to Springs areas can contact ACT at 352- 373-1078 or by email at forest2gulfrcpp@alachuaconservationtrust.org or surface2springsrcpp@ alachuaconservationtrust.org

