One Class at a Time: Deanna Fleming

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deanna Fleming is a 3rd grade teacher at Caring and Sharing Learning School in Gainesville.

“When they come to school, they are in a safe place, they know they’re going to get the help and they know they’re going to reach their goal,” said Fleming.

Fleming said she always knew she’d be a teacher. This dream began as a young girl living in her childhood home. “We had three porches, and one porch became my classroom. I’d come home and teach my dolls whatever I’d learned in class. I knew right then it was a gift given to me.”

Fleming teaches math and science and described her teaching style as cheerful with a lot of one-on-one attention.

Her individual approach is very appreciated by her students. “She is fun. She is nice. She treats everyone like family and when you do your work, you can play hard with her,” said student, Carter Scott.

“I love her as my teacher because she teaches everybody the same. If we do something wrong, she will tell us what we did wrong and she will help us very much,” said student, Khloe Hodges.

Fleming gives many rewards and parties for hard work, making an oftentimes difficult subject like math become some of her students’ favorites. “I like math because it’s easy, it’s fun, I can understand it. Mrs. Fleming makes it even easier because she explains it to me” said student, Jaylah Hines.

Principal of Caring and Sharing, Curtis Peterson, said their goal is to give every student a fair chance at education and this is accomplished through people like Fleming. “She comes from the community. She understands what kids in the community are going through. She is able to apply her background to the successful knowledge of what students need to move forward.”

Fleming hopes to continue making an impact at Caring and Sharing for many years to come, “At least 15 more years. That’s my goal!”

