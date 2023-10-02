One man shot at a weekend event near Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting at an event near the city of Newberry on Saturday afternoon left one man wounded. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, however, witnesses are not forthcoming.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials say around 2:50 p.m. a shooting occurred at 710 N.W. C.R. 235. The victim, a 24-year-old man from Chiefland, wounds were not life-threatening.

TRENDING: GPD have found the car driven in a hit-and-run

The victim and witnesses are not cooperating with detectives, officials say. The case remains under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.