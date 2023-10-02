One man shot at a weekend event near Newberry

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting at an event near the city of Newberry on Saturday afternoon left one man wounded. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, however, witnesses are not forthcoming.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials say around 2:50 p.m. a shooting occurred at 710 N.W. C.R. 235. The victim, a 24-year-old man from Chiefland, wounds were not life-threatening.

The victim and witnesses are not cooperating with detectives, officials say. The case remains under investigation.

