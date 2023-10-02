Phones back online at Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after semi-truck incident

Columbia County Sheriff's Office (gfx)
Columbia County Sheriff's Office (gfx)(MGN, CCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Phone lines at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are working again after they were knocked out by a semi-truck Monday afternoon.

Officials say the phone and cable line that provided service to the main operations center were severed. After several hours, the lines were repaired.

