Phones back online at Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after semi-truck incident

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Phone lines at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are working again after they were knocked out by a semi-truck Monday afternoon.

Officials say the phone and cable line that provided service to the main operations center were severed. After several hours, the lines were repaired.

TRENDING: Crash in Union County kills a Lake City man, seriously injures another man

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.