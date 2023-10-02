Rep. Clemons proposes ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lawmaker representing North Central Florida has filed a bill to honor the late Jimmy Buffett by naming a highway after the artist. The musician died Sept. 1 at age 76.

Republican Rep. Charles ”Chuck” Clemons, R-Newberry, filed a proposal Friday that would designate State Road A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.”The proposed designation would include counties from Monroe County to Nassau County.

Clemons filed the bill (HB 91) for consideration during the legislative session that will begin in January.

Backed in the studio and on tour by the Coral Reefer Band, the Mississippi-born Buffett was best known for an island vibe reflecting the Florida Keys.

