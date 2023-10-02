Rep. Clemons proposes ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30, 2010. “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs”. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)(Dave Martin | AP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and News Service of Florida
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lawmaker representing North Central Florida has filed a bill to honor the late Jimmy Buffett by naming a highway after the artist. The musician died Sept. 1 at age 76.

Republican Rep. Charles ”Chuck” Clemons, R-Newberry, filed a proposal Friday that would designate State Road A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.”The proposed designation would include counties from Monroe County to Nassau County.

Clemons filed the bill (HB 91) for consideration during the legislative session that will begin in January.

Backed in the studio and on tour by the Coral Reefer Band, the Mississippi-born Buffett was best known for an island vibe reflecting the Florida Keys.

