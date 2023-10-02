Residents petition court to block Gov. DeSantis’ GRU picks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An activist group has filed another lawsuit to keep Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) in the hands of the city commission.

Gainesville Residents United, Inc. posted a link to the lawsuit that was e-filed in Leon County Monday morning. The action claims Gov. Ron DeSantis did not issue a proper public notice about his first three appointees to the new governing board, which is supposed to meet on Wednesday.

It also claims the appointees do not qualify, because they are not “electors” who reside in the city of Gainesville. A legislative aid for the bill’s author Rep. Chuck Clemons has taken issue with the claim. The lawmaker’s office argues HB 1645 does allow multiple GRU customers who live outside the city limits to be on the board.

The governor appointed James Coats IV, Robert Karow, and Eric Lawson to the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority.

The city of Gainesville’s lawsuit challenging the law creating the five-member board was thrown out by a Leon County circuit court judge on Friday. Gainesville Residents United has filed a separate lawsuit in federal court alleging the law violated the U.S. Constitution.

