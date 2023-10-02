Russell Report: Major League Baseball Playoffs are upon us and fans are excited

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today, I’m going to take a break. No talking college or pro football. No analyzing what went wrong or right when it comes to Gator football. Nope, not today, I want to celebrate the start of the Major League Baseball Playoffs.

It’s been a long regular season, but now the real fun starts, the postseason. You have the usual suspects in the playoffs that have been there a lot in recent years, teams like the Dodgers, Braves and even the Minnesota Twins. Yes, the Twins. And they’re trying to end a streak that has dogged the franchise for a long time; not winning a playoff game. The Twins have lost a record setting 18 playoff games in a row and have not won a playoff game since 2004.

And the Tampa Bay Rays are back although the team looks like a mash unit heading into the playoffs. And let’s remember the Philadelphia Phillies are the defending champions after making their impressive and unexpected postseason run a year ago. And it’s always nice to have new blood in the playoffs as well. A proud Baltimore Orioles franchise is back after years of almost record futility and it was certainly nice to see teams like the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and former Gator David Ross’s Chicago Cubs compete to enter the playoff picture.

And how about the year Ronald Acuna Jr. had for Atlanta? One of just five players with a 40 homer, 40 steal season and in only one instance, with Jose Canseco, did that translate into a MVP award. There are a lot of deserving candidates but how can you not give that award to Acuna after the season he’s had? But Mookie Betts of the Dodgers has a case as he set a Major League Baseball record when he drove in his 105th run recently giving him the most RBI in history by a leadoff hitter.

But with greatness comes disappointment and that’s exactly what you have in New York where the Mets proved money doesn’t necessarily buy success as they spent big and came up empty despite former Gator Pete Alonso having another nice year. And the New York Yankees aren’t in the playoffs either as both teams will give great fodder to talk shows up there for what those teams should do in the off-season.

I know, it’s football season and next time I’ll be right back at it, talking X’s and O’s and dissecting all that is Gator football. But, for just a brief moment, i want to enjoy baseball’s postseason as well. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

