Semi-truck knocks out Columbia County Sheriff’s Office phone lines

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck in Columbia County has knocked out phone and cable lines for many people including the sheriff’s office.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say the phone and cable line that provided service to the main operations center were severed. Lines have been diverted to the dispatch center. 911 remains operational.

Office lines will be down until they are repaired which may take hours. We’ll update this developing story as more information is learned.

