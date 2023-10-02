Semi-truck knocks out Columbia County Sheriff’s Office phone lines

Columbia County Sheriff's Office (gfx)
Columbia County Sheriff's Office (gfx)(MGN, CCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck in Columbia County has knocked out phone and cable lines for many people including the sheriff’s office.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say the phone and cable line that provided service to the main operations center were severed. Lines have been diverted to the dispatch center. 911 remains operational.

Office lines will be down until they are repaired which may take hours. We’ll update this developing story as more information is learned.

TRENDING: Crash in Union County kills a Lake City man, seriously injures another man

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
Rep. Clemons proposes ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’
Alachua County Sheriff's Office Logo (gfx)
Man shot twice at a weekend motorcycle event near Newberry
FILE - A student makes her way past the sign at New College of Florida, Jan. 20, 2023, in...
New College plan faces questions after UF College of Business review
Landowners across much of North Central Florida are eligible for financial and technical...
Money for conservation projects offered to NCFL landowners