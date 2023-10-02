UF/IFAS hosts Florida’s Peanut Butter Challenge

The Peanut Butter Challenge has started to help people struggling with food insecurity.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Peanut Butter Challenge has started and the question is this, crunchy or smooth?

Of course, both are fair game for the competition hosted by UF/IFAS.

The goal of the contest is to donate as much peanut butter as you can to your county’s local UF/IFAS extension or the FAMU Cooperative to combat hunger.

From there, it’s delivered directly to nearby food pantries.

The county with the most peanut butter donated by the end of October wins bragging rights.

Residents in Alachua, Columbia, Clay, Levy, and Suwannee Counties are all able to participate.

