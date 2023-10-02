The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Will he stay or will he go? We’ll find out city manager Paul Dyal’s decision at Monday night’s city council meeting in Lake City. Council members put off accepting his resignation during a recent special meeting. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Wednesday at noon, officials with the eighth judicial circuit discuss the possibility of consolidating the circuit. The state supreme court ordered a study of all 20 circuits earlier this year. The virtual panel will have state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott on the call.

The newly appointed GRU authority board take their oath of office and get officers organized during their first public meeting Wednesday evening. Two vacancies still remain. They start at 6 p.m. at Gainesville City Hall.

The 21st community forum for Santa Fe’s east Gainesville initiative is Thursday evening at Blount Hall in the downtown area. This year’s forum starts with a message from president Paul Broadie before discussions about opportunities at Santa Fe. It starts at 6 p.m.

