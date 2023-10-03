CareerSource receives grant for broadband infrastructure training

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion receives a $1.73 million grant that will train workers to install and complete maintenance of broadband infrastructure in Levy County and other rural counties as part of the federal Building Pathways to Infrastructure Jobs program.

CareerSource CLM will work with the North Florida and Florida Crown agencies to complete the training and begin providing broadband.

The training will support jobs in renewable energy, transportation and broadband infrastructure sectors.

Officials with CareerSource CLM say it is a win-win that helps make training for the high-demand industry possible and also gets people back to work, while providing broadband infrastructure.

