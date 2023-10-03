‘He needs to be locked up’: Ocala man arrested for deadly neighborhood shooting

Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve solved the murder of a man in Ocala over the summer.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Zitlali Solache
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve solved the murder of a man in Ocala over the summer.

The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Jowarn Mitchell, 25, of Ocala, on Tuesday for the murder of Quentin Samuel Jr, who is also his cousin. The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on July 20 at a home on Southeast 41st Court in Ocala.

“Definitely uneasy that a family member could be capable of doing something like that to another family member,” stated witness Brittany Pigeon.

Witnesses told deputies after hearing gunshots, they saw a truck leaving the scene that resembled the vehicle Mitchell’s father owns. Deputies stopped the truck on Highway 314A and Mitchell was the driver.

“It was a devastating feeling it didn’t seem real,” shared Samuel’s friend, Giovanni Ramos. “We just talked the day before, he was a good friend, I worked with him. An amazing guy and it was very difficult. It just didn’t seem real.”

When detectives asked Mitchell about his whereabouts on that day, he said he got “crazy news” and started driving around to clear his head. He claims he did not go near the victim’s home.

Investigators say his story did not add up. They collected evidence that confirmed Mitchell was in front of the home on the day of the shooting.

“It helped a lot that his dad seen the truck at the time of the shooting so that was very helpful too. I’m glad they got the guy. He needs to be locked up,” shared Ramos.

Mitchell is being held with no bond at the Marion County Jail on the charge of second-degree murder.

MCSO officials took one person in for questioning, but confirmed the person of interest was released that same night.

