HOMETOWN HERO: Mike Walsh gives back during his 33 years at Parrish McCall Constructors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mike Walsh is the president of Parrish McCall Constructors.

“With our business being a part of the community, it’s all about relationships,” Walsh has been with the company for over 33 years and has always valued community-based projects that serve the public. “Habitat for Humanity workdays, food packing events for hunger fight, packing backpacks at Catholic Charities, building a handicap ramp here or there.”

One of the company’s more recent projects was renovating the new Ronald McDonald House.

Leaders at RMHCNCF said Parrish McCall gave their time and services. “They started working with us, consulting and helping us with the process. They did not charge us, it was all fully pro bono,” said the vice president of RMHCNCF, Bobbie Robinson. “Mike was hands-on, one on one. He was here daily. He kept in communication about where we were with our schedule and budget”

Walsh and his team continue to be present throughout the home by preparing meals for families.

“He is a family man. A man of God. A man of character. I cannot think of anyone rewarding of any accolades than Mike Walsh” said Robinson.

At the end of the year, Walsh will be stepping away from Parrish McCall to start his own consulting company called Pathway Project Consulting.

He is confident his team will keep that community-first mindset. “I’ve had the great fortune of working with really nice folks who are committed to doing the right type of project for our clients and treating them right. They also share a passion for public service and have a heart for service.”

