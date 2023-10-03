Lake City Council appoints new interim city manager

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Assistant city manager Dee Johnson will serve as the new interim city manager, after the city council officially accepted Paul Dyal’s resignation.

Dyal served in the role first as interim since 2021, then permanent city manager since January. He was commended for his work by the mayor and the council.

However, it is still unclear why Dyal put in his resignation letter.

“All we can say is job well done,” shared city council member Ricky Jernigan. “We have to do a search of course we’re going to go out and get the best person for the job. Hoping and praying we get him in as soon as possible.”

Council member Todd Sampson said the role a city manager is critical and emphasized the importance of filling the permanent role within the next two weeks. However, some residents said the process should not be rushed.

“Well, my concern is, if you rush the process, then you don’t always get the opportunity to get the best people to apply to the job,” stated resident Glenel Bowden. “Without a city manager, it’d be like a ship without a sail. You need someone to talk to master the everyday operations of the city.”

The last city manager search lasted more than a year and a half. Council members made a motion to find an outside firm for the recruitment process.

“The city council in my opinion is not equipped to do that, so I think to get the firm to help with the process makes sense,” shared Bowden.

Dee Johnson begins his role as interim city manager on October 19th.

