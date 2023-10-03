Lake City Council appoints new interim city manager

The city council officially accepted Paul Dyal's resignation.
The city council officially accepted Paul Dyal's resignation.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Assistant city manager Dee Johnson will serve as the new interim city manager, after the city council officially accepted Paul Dyal’s resignation.

Dyal served in the role first as interim since 2021, then permanent city manager since January. He was commended for his work by the mayor and the council.

However, it is still unclear why Dyal put in his resignation letter.

“All we can say is job well done,” shared city council member Ricky Jernigan. “We have to do a search of course we’re going to go out and get the best person for the job. Hoping and praying we get him in as soon as possible.”

RELATED: Lake City may soon begin an interim city manager search

Council member Todd Sampson said the role a city manager is critical and emphasized the importance of filling the permanent role within the next two weeks. However, some residents said the process should not be rushed.

“Well, my concern is, if you rush the process, then you don’t always get the opportunity to get the best people to apply to the job,” stated resident Glenel Bowden. “Without a city manager, it’d be like a ship without a sail. You need someone to talk to master the everyday operations of the city.”

The last city manager search lasted more than a year and a half. Council members made a motion to find an outside firm for the recruitment process.

“The city council in my opinion is not equipped to do that, so I think to get the firm to help with the process makes sense,” shared Bowden.

Dee Johnson begins his role as interim city manager on October 19th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

The city council officially accepted Paul Dyal's resignation.
Lake City Council appoints new interim city manager
Law Enforcement officers across NCFL are wearing pink badges and some driving pink patrol...
Law Enforcement across NCFL go pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Law Enforcement officers across NCFL are wearing pink badges and some driving pink patrol...
Law Enforcement across NCFL go pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
County officials say the goal of the service is to help create better responsiveness to issues...
Animal Enforcement now in service in Columbia County