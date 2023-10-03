Law Enforcement across NCFL go pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The badge of honor comes in a new shade this month.

Lake City Police officers are showing off new pink badges in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officials say a patrol vehicle will feature pink striping as well.

Officers will provide resources and information on breast cancer awareness.

Donations from a resident and Lake City leaders helped fund the project.

Gainesville and Starke police officers, as well as deputies from the Levy County Sheriff’s office, are also unveiling pink badges on social media.

Officers in the cities of Alachua and High Springs are also driving pink patrol vehicles in their neighborhoods.

TRENDING: Residents petition court to block Gov. DeSantis’ GRU picks

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.