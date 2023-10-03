Law Enforcement across NCFL go pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Law Enforcement officers across NCFL are wearing pink badges and some driving pink patrol vehicles in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The badge of honor comes in a new shade this month.

Lake City Police officers are showing off new pink badges in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officials say a patrol vehicle will feature pink striping as well.

Officers will provide resources and information on breast cancer awareness.

Donations from a resident and Lake City leaders helped fund the project.

Gainesville and Starke police officers, as well as deputies from the Levy County Sheriff’s office, are also unveiling pink badges on social media.

Officers in the cities of Alachua and High Springs are also driving pink patrol vehicles in their neighborhoods.

The city council officially accepted Paul Dyal's resignation.
Lake City Council appoints new interim city manager
