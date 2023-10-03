Man barricades himself inside home, threatens law enforcement with rifle

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team has arrested a barricaded man, who was armed and threatening to shoot. Deputies temporarily blocked off the area 1390 block of North Highway 314A on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after midnight, someone called 911 reporting Michael Tindall, a registered sex offender, had a rifle and said he would shoot if any law enforcement responded.

Deputies arrived at the home and were able to safely remove the caller from the home. Tindall barricaded himself inside. The standoff lasted for about 11 hours.

People that live around this area say it’s usually pretty quiet with little to no crime.

“I’ve been living out here since about 1988, and it’s been quiet,” resident Alan Maxwell, said.

The road block caused many people trouble getting to work and school. Maxwell says he didn’t realize what was going on until he noticed the road was quiet.

“I noticed there was no traffic on the road, and usually I sit out here and there’s bunches of traffic up and down the road,” Maxwell said.

Another neighbor, Danielle Sigler came outside this morning to “Marion County Sheriff’s Department put your hands up,” which she says was her first sign that there was a chaotic scene.

“There’s that tank thing that had the big shield, there was about 3 or 4 officers standing behind that. They had their guns, you know the big ones, there was a bunch of officers standing around the outside calling into him using the megaphone,” Sigler said.

Resident Tommy Evans, lives down the road and has just gotten home from a trip after the road re-opened.

“I was just worried about my grandson. My wife had to go to work, so she had to leave before he went to school so I bet both of them are probably scared. I haven’t talked to either one of them yet,” Evans said.

He isn’t used to things like this happening so close to home, and said in the road is always busy, especially in the mornings with kids going to school.

“Shocking actually. I’ve been about a year and a half and nothing’s ever happened, they’ve re-done our road in the last year and a half, re-paved it and everybody seems to be real friendly neighbors,” Evans said.

Neighbors are glad that no one was hurt.

