Marion County SWAT team arrests armed man barricaded in home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team has arrested a barricaded man, who was armed and threatening to shoot. Deputies temporarily blocked off the area 1390 block of North Highway 314A on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after midnight, someone called 911 reporting Michael Tindall, a registered sex offender, had a rifle and said he would shoot if any law enforcement responded.

Deputies arrived at the home and were able to safely remove the caller from the home. Tindall barricaded himself inside. The standoff lasted for about 11 hours.

