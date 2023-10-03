MCSO SWAT team responds to a barricaded subject

Officials are responding to 1390 block of North Highway 314A.
Officials are responding to 1390 block of North Highway 314A.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject.

Officials are responding to the 1390 block of North Highway 314A. As of right now, that area of 314A is closed. Drivers will have to find an alternate route.

We will update the story when we have more information.

TRENDING: Lake City Council appoints new interim city manager

