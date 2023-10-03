MLB Playoffs air on ABC, 4 & 5 p.m. newscasts moved to The CW

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Major League Baseball playoff games are airing on ABC starting at 3 p.m. this week. Our 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts will be moved to The CW to allow the game to air uninterrupted. The 6 p.m. newscast will air directly following the game on ABC.

All of our newscasts can also be watched online or on our streaming apps.

On Tuesday, ABC will air the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Texas Rangers. ABC will continue to air the games at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

Michael Tindall arrested after barricading himself inside a home, MCSO deputies say
Marion County SWAT team arrests armed man barricaded in home
Marion County Jail booking photo for Jowarn Mitchell, 25
Ocala man arrested for deadly neighborhood shooting
HOMETOWN HERO: Mike Walsh gives back during his 33 years at Parrish McCall Constructors
HOMETOWN HERO: Mike Walsh gives back during his 33 years at Parrish McCall Constructors
Walsh is stepping away from Parrish McCall after 33 years
HOMETOWN HERO: Mike Walsh gives back during his 33 years at Parrish McCall Constructors