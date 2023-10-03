MLB Playoffs air on ABC, 4 & 5 p.m. newscasts moved to The CW

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Major League Baseball playoff games are airing on ABC starting at 3 p.m. this week. Our 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts will be moved to The CW to allow the game to air uninterrupted. The 6 p.m. newscast will air directly following the game on ABC.

All of our newscasts can also be watched online or on our streaming apps.

On Tuesday, ABC will air the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Texas Rangers. ABC will continue to air the games at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.