Ocala man arrested for deadly neighborhood shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve solved the murder of a man in Ocala over the summer.

The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Jowarn Mitchell, 25, of Ocala, on Tuesday for the murder of Quentin Samuel Jr. The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on July 20 at a home on Southeast 41st Court in Ocala.

Witnesses told deputies after hearing gunshots, they saw a truck leaving the scene that resembled the vehicle Mitchell’s father owns. Deputies stopped the truck on Highway 314A and Mitchell was the driver.

When detectives asked Mitchell about his whereabouts on that day, he said he got “crazy news” and started driving around to clear his head. He claims he did not go near the victim’s home.

Investigators say his story did not add up. They collected evidence that confirmed Mitchell was in front of the home on the day of the shooting.

He is being held with no bond at the Marion County Jail on the charge of second-degree murder.

MCSO officials took one person in for questioning, but confirmed the person of interest was released that same night.

