Papa Luigi’s fundraises for church in Horseshoe Beach damaged by hurricane

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pizza shop in Dixie County is selling everything on their menu and donating all of their proceeds to a church in Horseshoe Beach that lost a lot of essential equipment following Idalia.

On top of that, The First Baptist Church in Horseshoe Beach suffered extensive interior damage.

“It basically busted through the door, the water,” shared Pastor Donnie Ownby. “There was about 7 feet of water that went through, it destroyed everything in the building.”

Although the exterior wasn’t damaged, they lost essential things such as their sound equipment, benches and bibles.

They suffered loss of equipment but Pastor Donnie says he is happy with how close knit the community has been in the aftermath.

“I’m so proud to be the pastor of First Baptist Church in Horseshoe Beach,” shared Pastor Donnie. “What a great community, they’ve just come together and loved on each other and helped. That’s what we’ve tried to do here and I’m just excited about what God is doing.”

Pastor Donnie says the aftermath of Idalia won’t stop them from meeting. As of right now, the congregation is holding services in the fellowship building next to the main building.

People involved in the church are working together to rebuild and reopen soon. With Papa Luigis help, they will get closer to recovering sooner than initially planned.

“It’ll probably help a lot because everything up there got destroyed,” shared Dylan Walker, a Papa Luigis employee. “They don’t really have funding or people to do anything, so it’s really going to help with paying for things and paying for people to do work there.”

The fundraiser is three days and will last until Thursday.

