Service information for CCSO corporal who died last week

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The visitation and funeral of Detective Corporal Timothy Parisi will be held at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Inc., at 3596 US-441 in Lake City.

Visitation is on Oct. 11 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be on Oct. 12 beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the interment in Forest Law Memorial Gardens Ceremony.

Corporal Parisi died on Friday after being admitted to the hospital due to a medical emergency he experienced on Sept. 26.

On Saturday, LCPD officials escorted the funeral procession from Orlando back to Lake City.

