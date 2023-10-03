Service information for CCSO corporal who died last week

First responders in Columbia County are mourning the loss of Corporal Tim Parisi of the Lake City Police Department.
First responders in Columbia County are mourning the loss of Corporal Tim Parisi of the Lake City Police Department.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The visitation and funeral of Detective Corporal Timothy Parisi will be held at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Inc., at 3596 US-441 in Lake City.

Visitation is on Oct. 11 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be on Oct. 12 beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the interment in Forest Law Memorial Gardens Ceremony.

RELATED: CCSO are mourning the loss of one of their own

Corporal Parisi died on Friday after being admitted to the hospital due to a medical emergency he experienced on Sept. 26.

On Saturday, LCPD officials escorted the funeral procession from Orlando back to Lake City.

