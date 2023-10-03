Sheriff Gainey fires legal counsel days before sworn into position for ASO

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two days before being officially sworn in as interim sheriff of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Emery Gainey terminated the employment of Jake Rush, who worked as general legal counsel.

The termination was effective on Friday.

Sheriff Gainey was officially sworn into office on Sunday but was given authority to make decisions during the transition.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Gainey as interim sheriff after Clovis Watson announced his retirement last month.

Gainey has also announced that he is running to keep the position of sheriff.

