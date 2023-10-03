Sheriff Gainey fires legal counsel days before sworn into position for ASO

Jake Rush, prior legal counsel for the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.
Jake Rush, prior legal counsel for the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two days before being officially sworn in as interim sheriff of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Emery Gainey terminated the employment of Jake Rush, who worked as general legal counsel.

The termination was effective on Friday.

Sheriff Gainey was officially sworn into office on Sunday but was given authority to make decisions during the transition.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new sheriff in Alachua County

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Gainey as interim sheriff after Clovis Watson announced his retirement last month.

Gainey has also announced that he is running to keep the position of sheriff.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
The fight happened at Gators Dockside in Ocala.
MCPS employee and four others arrested for attacking 2 employees during restaurant brawl
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours
Divers recover human remains, vehicle connected to missing Alabama resident James Toole
Missing Alabama man connected to bones found in Steinhatchee River during hurricane cleanup

Latest News

It's been a long regular season for baseball fans, but now the real fun starts with the...
MLB Playoffs air on ABC, 4 & 5 p.m. newscasts moved to The CW
Michael Tindall arrested after barricading himself inside a home, MCSO deputies say
Marion County SWAT team arrests armed man barricaded in home
Marion County Jail booking photo for Jowarn Mitchell, 25
Ocala man arrested for deadly neighborhood shooting
HOMETOWN HERO: Mike Walsh gives back during his 33 years at Parrish McCall Constructors
HOMETOWN HERO: Mike Walsh gives back during his 33 years at Parrish McCall Constructors