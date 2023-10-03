State’s Citizens Property Insurance continues to add thousands of policies weekly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF/WCJB) - The state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corporation has topped 1.4 million policies, as it continues to add thousands of policies a week.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen massive growth during the past three years as private carriers have dropped customers and raised rates because of financial problems.

Citizens is now the largest insurer in the state, but it is trying to reverse the trend through a process known as “depopulation,” which is designed to move policies into the private market.

Citizens CEO Tim Cerio recently said the company expects to be down to about 1.3 million policies at the end of 2023, after earlier estimates of 1.5 million to 1.7 million policies.

“Because of our growth, we actually have some good business. As the market recovers, the private industry will hopefully take them back into the private market, and we are seeing very good signs of recovery.”

Last December, Florida lawmakers passed major changes to try to shore up the property-insurance industry.

The changes include trying to help shield property insurers from costly lawsuits and trying to shift policies from Citizens into the private market.

A Florida Senate committee next week will receive presentations about the state of the insurance market.

TRENDING STORY: HOMETOWN HERO: Mike Walsh gives back during his 33 years at Parrish McCall Constructors

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.