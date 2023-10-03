Tech Tuesday: LPRC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Morón with UF Innovate, and today joining me is Dr. Read Hayes with the University of Florida and LPRC. Dr. Hayes, thanks so much for joining us and having us here.

Yep. Well, thanks for having me.

So talk to us about LPRC. What’s your company all about?

The LPRC is a group of 240 corporations that work together year round on reducing theft, fraud, and violence. Primarily we’ve got 88 now retail corporations, and they’re dealing with theft, fraud, and violence across their enterprises. People are afraid to go to work. They’re closing stores. Billions of dollars are being lost to theft. They have armed robberies, active shooters, burglaries, and more. So they are looking toward the University of Florida and the LPRC to work with them and use the scientific method.

How do we research at different scales at the community level, that block or neighborhood, shopping center and even inside that store level. Our teams this year conducted just about 36 retail projects, and we’ve got the results and the findings and the applications ready to work with the retailers this week on.

What are some innovations in loss prevention control?

I think some of the most recent would be sensing and using aural, digital and visual sensors, but leveraging new AI models that help us better and earlier detect somebody that’s threatening another person or a place, maybe tracking that person that may be armed and dangerous as they move toward a place. So we’re leveraging a lot of sensors and AI models. We’re here currently at LPRC’s Impact Conference. Talk more to us about that. The conference is exciting. We had a record last year of 370 participants. This year we’ve got over 500 participants, so it’s growing. We have more content for them. We’re going to be demonstrating some virtual reality training that the University of Florida police are working with. But we’ve got a whole lot of content on ways that they can work individually at their place to protect themselves against this onslaught of theft and fraud and violence.

