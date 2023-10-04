Alachua County students ‘walk or roll’ to school in effort to learn about road safety

Students walk or used their bikes to get to school today to practice road safety.
By Alexus Goings
Oct. 4, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For National Pedestrian Safety Month, students in Alachua County are walking or biking to school today in an effort to learn about road safety.

‘The Walk and Roll to School’ event is a national campaign meant to educate students and parents about the importance of using the crosswalk and other safety practices when going to school.

“Today was a huge push for pedestrian safety,” said Jordyn Zyngier, organizer and UF Shand trauma center coordinator. “Teaching kids to use the crosswalks, to wear helmets, to look both ways before crossing the street, to follow pedestrian road signs.”

People with the UF Health Shands, FDOT, and Gainesville police officers and firefighters gathered in front of Talbot Elementary.

Heather Gadson said it was her daughter’s first time riding her bike to school and it won’t be her last.

“We live in a neighborhood where we can come through trails over here so instead of going on the main road,” said Gadson. “We’re able to come and right over here and cross. This was great. We’ve been wanting to ride bikes and so we found out this was happening and we were like let’s do it.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, child pedestrian deaths increased by 11% since 2013.

“I work in the trauma services program, my job specifically is to run analysis on the causes of pediatric trauma and develop and implement free opportunities for the community and educate on those traumas so today was a huge push for pedestrian safety,” added Zyngier.

Students from Hidden Oak, Newberry, and Littlewood elementary schools and High Springs Community School participated.

Organizers said they plan to host the event next year to continue to keep kids safe on these streets.

